San Diego State visits Colorado State following Roddy’s 23-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (12-5, 4-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-3, 6-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (12-5, 4-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-3, 6-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after David Roddy scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 84-78 overtime loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 10-1 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Roddy averaging 5.9.

The Aztecs are 4-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Aztecs won the last matchup 79-49 on Jan. 8. Matt Bradley scored 26 points to help lead the Aztecs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Mensah is averaging 7.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

