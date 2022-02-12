San Diego faces Pacific (CA), seeks to break 3-game slide

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-17, 2-7 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-12, 6-6 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-17, 2-7 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-12, 6-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego comes into the matchup against Pacific (CA) as losers of three straight games.

The Toreros have gone 7-4 in home games. San Diego is ninth in the WCC scoring 67.4 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-7 in WCC play. Pacific (CA) is seventh in the WCC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alphonso Anderson averaging 1.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Toreros won 73-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros with 23 points, and Pierre Crockrell II led the Tigers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is averaging 5.4 points for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Crockrell is averaging 7.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Anderson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

