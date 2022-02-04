OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
San Diego faces conference foe Santa Clara

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 3:42 AM

Santa Clara Broncos (15-8, 5-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-10, 6-4 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes San Diego and Santa Clara square off on Saturday.

The Toreros have gone 7-3 in home games. San Diego is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncos are 5-3 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks seventh in the WCC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Keshawn Justice averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Broncos won 78-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Josip Vrankic led the Broncos with 22 points, and Joey Calcaterra led the Toreros with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is averaging 5.7 points for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Jalen Williams is averaging 18.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Broncos. Vrankic is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

