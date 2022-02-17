OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Salih, Smith lift Idaho over Montana 82-76

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:36 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Yusef Salih scored 19 points, Rashad Smith added 18 and Idaho defeated Montana 82-76 on Thursday night.

Tanner Christensen added 14 points for the Vandals (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky Conference). Trevante Anderson had 13 points and seven rebounds. Idaho shot 52%.

Cameron Parker scored a season-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6). Josh Bannan added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vandals leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Idaho 81-62 on Jan. 27.

