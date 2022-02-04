OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Sakota scores 18 to…

Sakota scores 18 to carry Harvard past Brown 65-50

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luka Sakota registered 18 points and six rebounds as Harvard topped Brown 65-50 on Friday night.

Kale Catchings had 14 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (11-7, 3-3 Ivy League). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points. Mason Forbes had 11 points.

Brown totaled eight first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 14 points for the Bears (10-13, 2-6). Jaylan Gainey added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Tamenang Choh had six assists.

The Crimson evened the season series against the Bears. Brown defeated Harvard 84-73 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up