Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan after Nelson’s 20-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 7-11 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 66-62 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers are 7-4 in home games. Manhattan is third in the MAAC scoring 72.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Peacocks are 12-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks fourth in the MAAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 7.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Peacocks won the last matchup 77-51 on Jan. 29. Jaylen Murray scored 14 points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Daryl Banks III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

