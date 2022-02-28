CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Saint Peter's visits Manhattan…

Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan after Nelson’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 7-11 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 66-62 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers are 7-4 in home games. Manhattan is third in the MAAC scoring 72.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Peacocks are 12-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks fourth in the MAAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 7.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Peacocks won the last matchup 77-51 on Jan. 29. Jaylen Murray scored 14 points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Daryl Banks III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

February TSP performance sees improvement over January

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up