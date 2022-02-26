Saint Peter’s takes on Niagara in conference matchup

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 11-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 11-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Niagara in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Peacocks have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Peter’s is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Eagles are 7-10 in conference matchups. Niagara is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Peacocks and Purple Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is averaging 11.1 points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Marcus Hammond is averaging 17.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

