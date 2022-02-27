CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Saint Peter’s takes on conference foe Niagara

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 11-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -5.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Hammond and the Niagara Purple Eagles visit Daryl Banks III and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks on Sunday.

The Peacocks have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Peter’s scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 7-10 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Sam Iorio is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Hammond is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

