Saint Peter’s faces Quinnipiac after Edert’s 21-point performance

Quinnipiac Bobcats (11-8, 6-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-8, 7-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Doug Edert scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 85-77 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Peacocks are 5-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats have gone 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Matt Balanc averaging 0.4.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Peacocks won the last meeting 69-59 on Dec. 4. KC Ndefo scored 16 points points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edert is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 9.6 points. Ndefo is averaging 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Balanc is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. Jacob Rigoni is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

