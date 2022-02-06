OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Saint Mary’s tops Loyola Marymount 71-60

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:24 AM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas tied his career high with a season-high 25 points as Saint Mary’s extended its win streak to seven games, defeating Loyola Marymount 71-60 on Saturday night.

Logan Johnson had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (19-4, 7-1 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 14 points. Kyle Bowen had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Eli Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (9-12, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Alex Merkviladze added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

