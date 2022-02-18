Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts BYU following Barcello’s 33-point performance

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-6, 9-3 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-5 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-6, 9-3 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Alex Barcello scored 33 points in BYU’s 91-85 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels are 14-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC with 13.9 assists per game led by Tommy Kuhse averaging 3.6.

The Cougars are 7-5 in WCC play. BYU averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Cougars won the last matchup 52-43 on Jan. 9. Te’Jon Lucas scored 10 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is scoring 12.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Barcello is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Lucas is averaging 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

