Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Portland on 5-game win streak

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-4, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-10, 2-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-4, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-10, 2-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) aims to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Gaels take on Portland.

The Pilots have gone 6-2 at home. Portland has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels have gone 5-1 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pilots and Gaels square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Tommy Kuhse is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gaels. Matthias Tass is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.