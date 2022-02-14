SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Saint Louis takes road…

Saint Louis takes road win streak into matchup with Saint Bonaventure

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Louis Billikens (17-7, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-7, 6-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Saint Bonaventure trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 8-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bonnies won 68-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 16 points, and Yuri Collins led the Billikens with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Welch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Adaway is shooting 53.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 16.8 points. Collins is shooting 46.4% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up