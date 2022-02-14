Saint Louis takes road win streak into matchup with Saint Bonaventure

Saint Louis Billikens (17-7, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-7, 6-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (17-7, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-7, 6-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Saint Bonaventure trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 8-3 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bonnies won 68-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 16 points, and Yuri Collins led the Billikens with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Welch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Adaway is shooting 53.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 16.8 points. Collins is shooting 46.4% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

