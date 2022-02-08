OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Saint Louis faces La Salle on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-13, 2-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Billikens take on La Salle.

The Explorers have gone 6-6 at home. La Salle is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Billikens are 7-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Explorers and Billikens match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clifton Moore is shooting 54.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Gibson Jimerson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Yuri Collins is averaging 8.4 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Billikens: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

