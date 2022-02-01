CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Saint Louis Billikens take on the George Mason Patriots, seek 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, 5-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-7, 4-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 8-1 in home games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Billikens are 5-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Yuri Collins averaging 8.4.

The Patriots and Billikens square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.1 points. Francis Okoro is shooting 61.9% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

