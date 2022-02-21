CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Saint Louis and Saint Joseph’s (PA) face off in conference showdown

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-15, 4-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (18-9, 9-5 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Saint Louis in A-10 action Tuesday.

The Billikens have gone 12-4 at home. Saint Louis ranks second in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 4.9.

The Hawks are 4-10 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 16.3 points. Yuri Collins is averaging eight points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Jordan Hall is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

