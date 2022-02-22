Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Saint Louis for conference showdown

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-15, 4-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (18-9, 9-5 A-10) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-15, 4-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (18-9, 9-5 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Hall and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks visit Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens in A-10 action Tuesday.

The Billikens are 12-4 on their home court. Saint Louis leads the A-10 averaging 78.3 points and is shooting 46.2%.

The Hawks are 4-10 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Collins is averaging 11.1 points, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 9.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Taylor Funk is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

