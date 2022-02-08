OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Davidson following Brajkovic’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-11, 4-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (19-3, 9-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Luka Brajkovic scored 30 points in Davidson’s 78-73 victory over the George Washington Colonials.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 at home. Davidson is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks have gone 4-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 88-73 on Jan. 6. Foster Loyer scored 25 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats. Brajkovic is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Jordan Hall is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

