Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays George Mason, looks for 4th straight home win

George Mason Patriots (12-11, 5-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-13, 4-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Hawks face George Mason.

The Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.0 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Patriots are 5-5 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Patriots won the last meeting 77-71 on Jan. 25. Josh Oduro scored 31 points to help lead the Patriots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Funk is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Oduro is averaging 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

