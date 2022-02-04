Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Fordham after Reynolds’ 21-point outing

Fordham Rams (10-10, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (10-10, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the Fordham Rams after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 80-69 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks are 7-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 3-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is second in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 8.1.

The Hawks and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hall is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

