Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks take on the Dayton Flyers on 3-game losing streak

Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) looks to break its three-game slide when the Hawks take on Dayton.

The Hawks have gone 8-5 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Flyers are 10-3 in conference play. Dayton scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Hawks and Flyers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hall is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Daron Holmes is shooting 63.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.