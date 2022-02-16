Saint John’s (NY) visits Xavier after Nunge’s 22-point performance

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-11, 5-8 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-7, 7-6 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -8; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 74-68 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Musketeers are 12-3 on their home court. Xavier has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Red Storm have gone 5-8 against Big East opponents. Saint John’s (NY) scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 9.8 points. Nunge is shooting 53.9% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Posh Alexander is averaging 13 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.