Saint John’s (NY) hosts No. 24 UConn after Wheeler’s 31-point game

UConn Huskies (16-7, 7-5 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 5-7 Big East) New York; Sunday, 12…

UConn Huskies (16-7, 7-5 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 5-7 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Aaron Wheeler scored 31 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 75-69 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 10-5 at home. Saint John’s (NY) is second in the Big East scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Huskies are 7-5 in conference games. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 14.4 assists per game led by R.J. Cole averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 86-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Adama Sanogo led the Huskies with 26 points, and Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Wheeler is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Andre Jackson is averaging seven points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

