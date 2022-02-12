SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Saint Francis (PA) plays Mount St. Mary’s after McCabe’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-14, 7-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-16, 4-9 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -2; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Brad McCabe scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 78-65 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash are 4-5 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is eighth in the NEC scoring 61.5 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won the last matchup 71-54 on Jan. 29. Jalen Benjamin scored 22 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Benjamin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Nana Opoku is shooting 56.5% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

