Saint Francis (PA) faces Cent. Conn. St. after Cohen’s 25-point performance

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-19, 4-12 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-21, 4-11 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-19, 4-12 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-21, 4-11 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Josh Cohen scored 25 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 80-72 overtime loss to the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Blue Devils are 4-5 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is eighth in the NEC with 10.8 assists per game led by Nigel Scantlebury averaging 3.5.

The Red Flash are 4-12 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 31.3% from downtown. Brad McCabe leads the Red Flash shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Flash won 68-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Myles Thompson led the Red Flash with 21 points, and Davonte Sweatman led the Blue Devils with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scantlebury is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.