OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Saint Francis (BKN) visits…

Saint Francis (BKN) visits Saint Francis (PA) after Higgins’ 27-point outing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-17, 6-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-18, 4-11 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Rob Higgins scored 27 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 64-55 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Flash have gone 4-7 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 6-9 in conference matchups. Saint Francis (BKN) allows 69.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won 70-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Michael Cubbage led the Terriers with 19 points, and Myles Thompson led the Red Flash with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Cubbage is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Terriers. Higgins is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up