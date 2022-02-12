SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Saint Francis (BKN) visits Cent. Conn. St. after Cubbage’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (7-17, 4-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-18, 4-8 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Michael Cubbage scored 23 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 74-69 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-4 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 4-9 in conference games. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks sixth in the NEC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Patrick Emilien averaging 6.6.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Blue Devils won the last meeting 67-55 on Dec. 31. Andre Snoddy scored 14 points points to help lead the Blue Devils to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Snoddy is averaging 8.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Cubbage is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

