Saint Bonaventure visits Saint Louis following Welch’s 21-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-6, 8-2 A-10) St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-6, 8-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Dominick Welch scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 76-51 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens are 11-3 in home games. Saint Louis is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks seventh in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Adaway averaging 5.2.

The Billikens and Bonnies match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 17.2 points. Francis Okoro is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Adaway is averaging 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Welch is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.