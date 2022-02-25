Saint Bonaventure visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Adaway’s 23-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-7, 10-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-16, 4-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Jalen Adaway scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-55 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Hawks have gone 8-6 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies are 10-4 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bonnies won 80-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Adaway led the Bonnies with 22 points, and Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Funk is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. Reynolds is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Adaway is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

