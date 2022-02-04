Saint Bonaventure visits Richmond following Adaway’s 21-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-6, 4-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-8, 5-4 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-6, 4-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-8, 5-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Richmond Spiders after Jalen Adaway scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 81-76 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Spiders have gone 7-3 in home games. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Marcus Randolph shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies are 4-3 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.7.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Dominick Welch averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Adaway is shooting 50.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

