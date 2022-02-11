OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Saint Bonaventure takes on Saint Louis after Welch’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-6, 8-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Dominick Welch scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 76-51 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens have gone 11-3 in home games. Saint Louis leads the A-10 averaging 37.7 points in the paint. Francis Okoro leads the Billikens scoring 7.4.

The Bonnies are 5-4 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Billikens. Okoro is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 64.6% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Jalen Adaway is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bonnies. Welch is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

