Saint Bonaventure hosts UMass following Osunniyi’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

UMass Minutemen (11-12, 4-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-7, 7-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the UMass Minutemen after Osun Osunniyi scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 83-79 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies are 9-2 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Minutemen are 4-7 against A-10 opponents. UMass allows 77.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bonnies and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Welch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Adaway is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Rich Kelly averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Trent Buttrick is shooting 40.9% and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

