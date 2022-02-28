CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Saddler scores 15 to…

Saddler scores 15 to lift Southern past Florida A&M 58-49

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 15 points and seven assists as Southern topped Florida A&M 58-49 on Monday night.

Tyrone Lyons and Terrell Williams had 10 points each for Southern (16-12, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jason Holliday had nine rebounds.

Bryce Moragne had 14 points for the Rattlers (12-16, 10-7). Jalen Speer added 12 points. Kamron Reaves had 11 points.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Rattlers this season. Southern defeated Florida A&M 80-66 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up