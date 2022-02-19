Sacred Heart visits Merrimack after Minor’s 20-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-18, 4-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-15, 7-7 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-18, 4-9 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-15, 7-7 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Minor scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 64-44 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Warriors have gone 6-7 in home games. Merrimack allows 61.3 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Pioneers are 4-9 in conference play. Sacred Heart gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 70-63 on Feb. 16. Minor scored 24 points points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pioneers. Alex Watson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.