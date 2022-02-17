Sacred Heart hosts Wagner following Martinez’s 22-point game

Wagner Seahawks (18-3, 11-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-17, 4-8 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (18-3, 11-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-17, 4-8 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Will Martinez scored 22 points in Wagner’s 80-65 overtime loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Pioneers have gone 4-6 at home. Sacred Heart is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seahawks are 11-1 in conference play. Wagner scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Pioneers and Seahawks face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pioneers. Aaron Clarke is averaging 16.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Alex Morales is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.