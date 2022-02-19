CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Sacramento State plays Idaho State, aims to break road skid

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:02 AM

Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-13 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Idaho State looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Bengals have gone 5-6 at home. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.5 rebounds. Malik Porter paces the Bengals with 4.3 boards.

The Hornets are 2-13 in conference play. Sacramento State is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 61-60 on Jan. 28. Cameron Wilbon scored 19 points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Bryce Fowler is averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

