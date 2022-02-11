OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Sacramento State hosts Southern…

Sacramento State hosts Southern Utah after Jones’ 23-point showing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 9-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Tevian Jones scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 78-67 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Hornets are 3-7 on their home court. Sacramento State has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Thunderbirds are 9-3 in Big Sky play. Southern Utah is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won 64-51 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Jones led the Thunderbirds with 19 points, and Bryce Fowler led the Hornets with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. John Knight III is averaging 13 points, 4.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up