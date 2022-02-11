Sacramento State hosts Southern Utah after Jones’ 23-point showing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 9-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-11 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 9-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Tevian Jones scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 78-67 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Hornets are 3-7 on their home court. Sacramento State has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Thunderbirds are 9-3 in Big Sky play. Southern Utah is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Thunderbirds won 64-51 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Jones led the Thunderbirds with 19 points, and Bryce Fowler led the Hornets with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. John Knight III is averaging 13 points, 4.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

