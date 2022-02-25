Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington after Fowler’s 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (15-13, 9-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (15-13, 9-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Bryce Fowler scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 83-51 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Hornets are 4-8 in home games. Sacramento State has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 9-8 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 75-62 on Jan. 21. Rylan Bergersen scored 15 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. William FitzPatrick is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Steele Venters is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.7 points. Linton Acliese is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

