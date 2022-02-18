Sacramento State heads to Idaho State for conference matchup

Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-13 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-13 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-18, 4-11 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Idaho State in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Bengals have gone 5-6 at home. Idaho State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-13 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Akili Evans averaging 1.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 61-60 on Jan. 28. Cameron Wilbon scored 19 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is averaging 12.1 points for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Jonathan Komagum is averaging 6.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Bryce Fowler is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

