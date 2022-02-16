Rutgers tops No. 12 Illini for another win over Top 25 team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers’ game-breaking run…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers’ game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights beat No. 12 Illinois 70-59 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win over a ranked team.

The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten), and there’s a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.

Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and had the assist on Omoruyi’s second-half dunk. It was the second basket in a 12-0 run that ballooned the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 47-28. Paul Mulcahy added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 11.

Center Kofi Cockburn was the only consistent threat for Illinois (18-7, 11-4), finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 24 UCONN 70, SETON HALL 65

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and UConn beat Seton Hall.

It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points.

Seton Hall (15-9, 6-8) had won three of its last four games. Kadary Richmond, who had 27 points in the teams’ first meeting in early January, had 13 points. Jamir Harris added 15 points, Jared Rhoden had 14 points and Myles Cale scored 11 for the Pirates.

No. 25 ALABAMA 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 75

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead Alabama to a win over Mississippi State.

Charles Bediako scored 15 points. Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference).

Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7) with 22 points and four assists. D.J. Jeffries and Cam Carter each scored 15 points.

