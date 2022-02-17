Rutgers Harper has hand injury, day-to-day for No. 5 Purdue

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. injured his left hand late in a win over No.…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. injured his left hand late in a win over No. 12 Illinois, and his status for Sunday’s game against No. 5 Purdue is uncertain.

The unversity released a statement Thursday, saying the injury was to the senior forward’s non-shooting hand. He was undergoing tests and being evaluated. His status is day-to-day.

Harper had 16 points, eight rebounds and an assist on a spectacular reverse alley-oop by Cliff Omoruyi in the 70-59 win on Wednesday night. Harper is averaging 15.7 points.

“Any time any one of my players gets hurt, I’m concerned,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said after the game.

The Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) are playing their best basketball of the season. Since losing by one point in overtime at Northwestern, they have won four straight games, all against ranked teams. It’s the first time that’s happened in school history. Rutgers is the first Division I team to accomplish that in the regular season since Michigan State closed out 2019-20 with wins over four ranked teams.

Harper had 30 points, 10 rebounds and hit a game-winning 3-pointer from two steps inside halfcourt to beat then-No. 1 Purdue 70-68 on Dec. 9. It was the Boilermakers’ first game as the top team in the country.

