OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Russell leads SE Missouri…

Russell leads SE Missouri past SIU-Edwardsville 76-47

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Phillip Russell had a career-high 35 points plus 10 rebounds as Southeast Missouri rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-47 on Monday night.

Russell made 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added five steals.

Nygal Russell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southeast Missouri (11-13, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chase Thompson added 10 points. Manny Patterson had seven rebounds.

The Cougars’ 26.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southeast Missouri opponent this season.

DeeJuan Pruitt had 13 points for the Cougars (7-17, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Carter had seven rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up