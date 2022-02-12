SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Russell leads Maryland against…

Russell leads Maryland against No. 3 Purdue after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland Terrapins (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Fatts Russell scored 20 points in Maryland’s 110-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 13-1 on their home court. Purdue averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Sasha Stefanovic with 3.6.

The Terrapins have gone 3-10 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers and Terrapins meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Boilermakers. Stefanovic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Eric Ayala averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Russell is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up