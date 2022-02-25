Rush leads Fairleigh Dickinson against LIU after 36-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 4-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (13-13, 11-6 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 4-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (13-13, 11-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Long Island Sharks after Brandon Rush scored 36 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 88-86 overtime win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Sharks are 10-1 on their home court. LIU scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Knights have gone 4-10 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anquan Hill averaging 3.6.

The Sharks and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrn Flowers is scoring 19.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

Rush averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Hill is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

