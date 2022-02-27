Rush, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to host Scantlebury and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-22, 4-13 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-22, 4-11 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-22, 4-13 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-22, 4-11 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nigel Scantlebury and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils visit Brandon Rush and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action Monday.

The Knights have gone 3-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 4-13 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rush is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Knights. Anquan Hill is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Ian Krishnan averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Scantlebury is averaging 14 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

