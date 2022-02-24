CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rush carries Fairleigh Dickinson over Wagner 88-86 in OT

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:39 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Rush had a career-high 36 points, including two free throws with 23 seconds left in overtime, as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly defeated Wagner 88-86 on Thursday night.

Rush converted all 10 of his foul shots.

Anquan Hill had 14 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (4-20, 4-10 Northeast Conference). John Square Jr. added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Alex Morales had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seahawks (19-4, 13-2). Will Martinez added 21 points and Raekwon Rogers had 11 points.

Morales made a reverse layup with 11.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Knights leveled the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64 on Jan. 17.

