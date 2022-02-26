CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rucker scores 24 to carry Army past Holy Cross 66-58

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:31 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 24 points as Army got past Holy Cross 66-58 on Saturday.

Rucker hit 10 of 12 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds for Army (15-15, 9-9 Patriot League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Charlie Peterson added 12 points. Chris Mann had eight rebounds.

Gerrale Gates had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (9-21, 7-11). Judson Martindale added 13 points. Kyrell Luc had 11 points.

The Black Knights evened the season series against the Crusaders. Holy Cross defeated Army 69-65 on Feb. 5.

