Rucker scores 21 to lift Army past Bucknell 73-60

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 9:21 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 21 points as Army topped Bucknell 73-60 on Wednesday night.

Josh Caldwell had 19 points for Army (14-15, 8-9 Patriot League), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Aaron Duhart added 12 points. Matt Dove had nine rebounds.

Xander Rice scored a career-high 25 points for the Bison (7-22, 4-13). Andre Screen added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Funk had eight assists.

The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Army defeated Bucknell 96-89 on Jan. 4.

