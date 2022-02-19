Rucker leads Army against American after 29-point outing

Army Black Knights (13-14, 7-8 Patriot) at American Eagles (7-19, 3-11 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Army Black Knights (13-14, 7-8 Patriot) at American Eagles (7-19, 3-11 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the American Eagles after Jalen Rucker scored 29 points in Army’s 100-90 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. American has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights are 7-8 in Patriot play. Army is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won the last matchup 76-66 on Jan. 19. Rucker scored 25 points to help lead the Black Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O’Neil averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for American.

Rucker averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Chris Mann is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.