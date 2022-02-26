Rollins scores 24 to carry Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 88-73

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 24 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 88-73 on Saturday. Setric Millner Jr.…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 24 points as Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 88-73 on Saturday.

Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points for Toledo (23-6, 15-3 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. RayJ Dennis had 13 points. Ra’Heim Moss had a career-high 13 rebounds plus 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the RedHawks (12-17, 6-12). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 15 points. Kamari Williams had 10 points.

Mekhi Lairy, the RedHawks’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 5 points. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks for the season. Toledo defeated Miami (Ohio) 75-72 on Jan. 11.

